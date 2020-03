Senators expected to vote on $2T COVID-19 economic relief package

COVID-19 ECONOMIC RELIEFPACKAGE.

THIS IS THE THIRDATTEMPT -- TO PASS THE BILL.DEMOCRATIC SENATORS -- HAVESTOPPED IT TWICE BEFORE.

THISPLAN -- WOULD PROVIDE ECONOMICRELIEF TO BUSINESSES -- ANDGIVE WORKERS AND INDUSTRIESIMPACTED FINANCIAL AID.

SEN.CHUCK SCHUMER / (D) MINORITYLEADER: "WE ARE VERY, VERYPLEASED WITH WHAT SEEMS TO BEMOVING FORWARD IN THE BILL -IN THE BIPARTISAN BILL" SEN.MITCH MCCONNELL / (R) MAJORITYLEADER: "IT'S THE MOST SERIOUSTHREAT TO AMERICANS' HEALTH INOVER A CENTURY." ARIZONASENATORS -- ARE RESPONDING TOTHE LEGISLATION.

KYRSTENSINEMAISSUED A STATEMENT TODAY --URGING THE SENATE TO PASS THEBILL.

AND MARTHA MCSALLY --INTRODUCED ANOTHER BILL TODAY-- THAT WOULD WITHHOLDSENATORS PAY -- UNTIL THEECONOMIC RELIEF PACKAGE -- ISPASSED.THE DOW SAW ITS BIGGEST POINTGAIN O