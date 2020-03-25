Oregonians trapped in Peru because of COVID-19

Springfield woman is asking for the public's help to raise awareness about her friend and fellow oregonian trapped in peru because of the coronavirus.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live here in the studio and shows us that holly marie-cook and her 12 year old son are two out of 14-hundred americans stuck in the country.

Chynna-- oregon city reisdent holly marie-cook and her son phoenix have been stuck in peru since march 12th... this photo behind me is from a social media cpaign... marie-cook is the blonde woman on the right and her son phoenix is to her left.... her friend--dene benton who reached out to us-- says marie-cook and her son feel trapped in a country that has done little to help them.

Accoridng to her facebook ---this picture you are seeing right now are police patroling the streets... keeping everyone inside.

Benton says becuase of these strict rules marie- cook and her son are unable to leave the house.

They are surving on two eggs a day with rationed water.

They have had to wash their clothes by hand in the sink.

They have reached out to oregon representatives in congress for help but haven't heard a response.

She's making the best of a situation that she didn't foresee.

I wouldn't say its necessarily bad because they are all in good health.

They're doing okay that way.

But give it a week, give it two weeks, we don't know that benton says she is hoping the government will react soon because winter is approaching in peru and right now marie--cook and her son are using one space heater to stay warm.

According to the u.s. state department-- they are working overtime right now trying to get thousands of stranded americans around the world home.

But one senior state department official tells abc news--- they cannot guarantee they will be able to reach every american.

Reporting live in the studio connor mccarthy