Denver gun shop owner files lawsuit against the city to change 'non-essential' status of his store

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
A Denver gun shop owner filed a lawsuit against the city to change the 'non-essential' status of his gun store, claiming the government is trying to restrict a citizen's right to bear arms with the stay-at-home order.

