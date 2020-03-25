Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centennial family sets up a free library on their front porch to help kids cope with COVID-19

Centennial family sets up a free library on their front porch to help kids cope with COVID-19

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Centennial family sets up a free library on their front porch to help kids cope with COVID-19

Centennial family sets up a free library on their front porch to help kids cope with COVID-19

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Colorado, thousands of people are being told to work from home.

Libby Ames, who works as a librarian at Laredo Middle School, took the idea a little more literally when she created her own library right on her front porch.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Centennial family sets up a free library on their front porch to help kids cope with COVID-19

SEPTEMBER.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Meghan_Lopez

Meghan Lopez RT @DenverChannel: A Colorado woman who works as a librarian at Laredo Middle School took the idea of working from home a little more liter… 2 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News A Colorado woman who works as a librarian at Laredo Middle School took the idea of working from home a little more… https://t.co/FTstGQuK7s 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.