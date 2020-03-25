Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Denver musician struggling to pay the bills shares how he's getting help after COVID-19 shutdown

Denver musician struggling to pay the bills shares how he's getting help after COVID-19 shutdown

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Denver musician struggling to pay the bills shares how he's getting help after COVID-19 shutdown

Denver musician struggling to pay the bills shares how he's getting help after COVID-19 shutdown

A self-employed worker struggling to pay his bills is reminding people help is available.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vaskman

Francisco D. Vasquez RT @DenverChannel: A self-employed worker struggling to pay his bills is reminding people help is available. https://t.co/JqrNjazv1m via @A… 3 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News A self-employed worker struggling to pay his bills is reminding people help is available. https://t.co/JqrNjazv1m v… https://t.co/sT1mzrWx4u 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.