UPDATE: Gov. Sisolak tries to prevent 'drug hoarding' in new emergency regulation

Governor Steve Sisolak has signed emergency regulations for two specific drugs which have been used to treat malaria and other illnesses but also shown promise in some patients in the battle against COVID-19. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which also goes by the name brand Plaquenil, among others, are now restricted under the emergency declaration signed by Gov. Sisolak, Tuesday.

A MOVE.....TO STOP PRESCRIPTION DRUGHOARDING...THE STATE NOW LIMITING....THE AMOUNT OF TWO SPECIFICDRUGS.....SOME BELIEVE.....COULD BE HELPFUL....IN BATTLING "COVID- 19"...THIS....AFTER A SIMILAR SUBSTANCE....KILLED A MAN ... AND...LEFT HIS WIFE....IN THE HOSPITAL..LETS GET RIGHT TO.....13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER.....JOE BARTELS.....OUTSIDE THE GRANT SAWYERBUILDING....IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS..JOE...THE GOVERNOR MAKING THISANNOUNCEMENT JUST HOURS AGO!THE GOVERNOR..SAYS THIS NEW DIRECTIVE..WILL HELP MAKE SURE..THERE IS ENOUGH MEDICINE TO GOAROUND..FOR THE PEOPLE WHO REALLY NEEDARE TWO DRUGS..THAT HAVE BEEN USED TO TREATMALARIA..BUT THEY HAVE ALSO PROVENHELPFUL WITH TREATING..SOME AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS..SOT: ALLYSON BAPTISTE/TAKESHYDROXYCHLOROQUINE :34 "SO IHAVE AN AUTO IMMUNE DISORDERCALLED SCLERODERMA." ALLYSONBAPTISTE..SPOKE WITH 13INVESTIGATES FROM HER HOME..SHE TAKES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE..WHICH ALSO GOES BY THENAMEBRAND...PLAQUENIL TO COMBAT HERCONDITION..WHICH CAN BE EXTREMELY PAINFULWITHOUT MEDICATION.SOT: ALLYSON BAPTISTE/TAKESHYDROXYCHLOROQUINE 1:25 "IF IDON'T TAKE IT THEN I GET REALLYREALLY TIRED MY JOINTS HURTREALLY REALLY BAD LIKE TO THEPOINT WHERE IT'S HARD FOR ME TOEVEN GRASP A PENCIL AND I HELPSLOW THE PROGRESSION OFSCLERODERMA." THE MEDICINE IS NOW BECOMINGHARDER TO GET..AFTER DOCTORS OVERSEAS...HAVE SEEN SOME PROMISINGRESULTS..IN COVID-19 PATIENTS.SOT: DR.DALIAH WACHS/FAMILY PHYISCIAN:44 "THEY FOUND IN CHINA THATTHERE WERE SOME EFFICACY ORSUCCESS USING IT AND THECORONAVIRUS PATIENTS ORPATIENTS THAT WERE SUFFERINGSEVERE CORONAVIRUS WHEN THATNEWS BROKE A LOT OF DOCTORSWANTED TO TRY IT AND THEY WERECASES OF SUCCESS WITH THATMEDICATION." EVEN THEPRESIDENT..MENTIONED...THE MEDICINE ...ASTHE U-S IS STARTING TO STOCKGOVERNMENT IS WORKING TO HELPOBTAIN LARGE QUANTITIES OFCHLOROQUINE WE THINK IT MIGHTWORK ON THIS, BASED ONSERIOUS COMPLICATIONS AND SIDEEFFECTS..SOT: 2:10 DR.DALIAH WACHS/FAMILY PHYSICIAN"IT COULD AFFECT THE HEART, ITCAN CAUSE RENAL DYSFUNCTION,LIVER DYSFUNCTION, RETINOPATHYISSUES WITH THE BACK OF THE EYEAND LOSE YOUR SIGHT." NEVADAGOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK..HAS NOW..PUT IN AN EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE..LIMITING PRESCRIPTIONS FOR THEDRUGS..TO 30 DAY SUPPLIES..AND DOCTORS..MUST JUSTIFY WHY THEY'REPRESCRIBING IT FOR A PATIENT..GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 6:42"WHILE THE TWO DRUGS SERVENECESSARY MEDICAL PURPOSES,THERE IS NO CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCEAT THIS TIME AMONG COVID-19EXPERTS OR NEVADA'S OWN HEALTHADVISORY TEAM THAT THE DRUGSPROVIDE TREATMENT FOR COVID-19SISTER STATION...AS GARY ANDWANDA....ARE MAKING NATIONALHEADLINES...AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THEYTOOK...CHLOROQUIN PHOSPHATE...A VARIATION OF THE PRESCRIPTIONDRUG...IN ORDER TO GUARDAGAINST COVID- 19..CHLOROQUIN PHOSPHATE IS FOUNDIN AQUARIUM CLEANER..TO KILL ALGAE.GARY..SUFFERED CARDIAC ARREST..AND DIED...WANDA IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONIN A PHOENIX AREA HOSPITAL.EXPERTS ARE ALSO TELLING US..THAT PEOPLE HAVE BEENREQUESTING...Z-PACKS..OFTEN TIMES USED...TO COMMON ILLNESSES...SO FAR..THAT MEDICINE HAS NOT BEENLIMITED..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.





