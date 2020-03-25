Global  

Boosie Badazz Clarifies Zaya Wade Comments While Doubling Down

Boosie Badazz’s Instagram Live has turned into a destination for rants and NSFW content while people are stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During one of his livestreams on Monday (March 23), Boosie revisited his controversial remarks about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya in an attempt to defend himself.

