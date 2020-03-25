Global  

India stops to fight COVID-19, enters 21-day lockdown | Oneindia News

India stops to fight COVID-19, enters 21-day lockdown | Oneindia News

India stops to fight COVID-19, enters 21-day lockdown | Oneindia News

India stops to fight Coronavirus; Police enforce lockdown across states; Essential supplies hit as confusion prevails over exemptions; Health minister anguished over ostracism of doctors; KCR orders shoot-at-sight of lockdown violaters, Omar Abdullah asks for Mehbooba Mufti's release and more news #21daylockdown #StayHomeSaveLives

