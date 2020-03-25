Global  

Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion aid package

Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion aid package

Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion aid package

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

