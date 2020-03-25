Kevin Hart to become a father again now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are expecting their second child together. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Kevin Hart to become a father again https://t.co/rumWxpkEgo 2 hours ago Film-News.it RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Kevin Hart is set to become a father again - #hartkevin @kevinhart4real #KevinHart https://t.co/qz… 9 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Kevin Hart is set to become a father again - #hartkevin @kevinhart4real #KevinHart… https://t.co/4Gmb96OLtk 9 hours ago