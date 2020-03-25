City of Miami residents ordered to stay at home as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Global  

A mandatory stay-at-home order went into effect at midnight on Tuesday (March 24) in the City of Miami.

A mandatory stay-at-home order went into effect at midnight on Tuesday (March 24) in the City of Miami.

Footage filmed earlier on Tuesday shows Tanya, a resident of Miami, driving through deserted streets.

The City of Miami is among 10 municipalities in Miami-Dade County that have adopted “safer at home” orders.




