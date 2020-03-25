Global  

Need a quarantine workout? This Belgian dude's got you covered, from beginner to pro

This Belgian demonstrates how to stay in shape during self-isolation by using items found in the house such as chairs and water bottles.

This Belgian demonstrates how to stay in shape during self-isolation by using items found in the house such as chairs and water bottles.

Filming 10 different exercises with three versions ranging from "normal" to "pro" these guys will keep you in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This footage was filmed on March 23.




