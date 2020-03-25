Global  

Indian residents celebrate Persian New Year with leech therapy

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 10:07s - Published < > Embed
Residents in Kashmir took to leech therapy to celebrate Nowruz, Persian New Year, on March 21.

Besides planting trees on the eve of March 21 every year, some people in Kashmir pay early morning visits to the makeshift clinics, barbers and some practitioners for the traditional treatment, leech therapy.

There are six hospitals in Kashmir that have started using leeches on patients suffering from skin diseases, arthritis, chronic headaches and sinusitis.

