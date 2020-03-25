Trump tells Abe postponing Olympics 'very wise and great decision', says Japan government minister

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 25, 2020) (TV TOKYO - Broadcasters: NO USE JAPAN / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY, YOSHIHIDE SUGA, SAYING: "Prime Minister Abe explained (to Trump) that during his conversation with (IOC) president Bach, they agreed to postpone the Games for about a year and to hold it by the summer of 2021 at the latest, so that athletes can compete in their best condition, and in a safe and secure environment for the audience." 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY, YOSHIHIDE SUGA, SAYING: "President Trump reiterated that it (the decision to postpone) was a very wise and great decision.

He supported the prime minister.

Both leaders said that holding the Tokyo Games in their complete form will be proof that human beings have beaten the coronavirus." 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO GOVERNOR, YURIKO KOIKE, SAYING: "There are many issues to be resolved.

But it was better than (the Games) being cancelled." 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO GOVERNOR, YURIKO KOIKE, SAYING: "We must first take measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus or we cannot move forward.

That hasn't been changed." 13.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO GOVERNOR, YURIKO KOIKE, SAYING: "There are many things we need to do but we would like to keep diligently preparing so that everyone can dream and enjoy sports, and be inspired when they're (the Games) held." 15.

VARIOUS EXTERIOR OF NATIONAL STADIUM BUILT FOR TOKYO 2020 STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was a "very wise and great decision," Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday (March 25).

Yoshihide Suga said the leaders agreed that holding the Games in their complete form will show that humanity has overcome the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said postponing the Games was better than cancelling, although there are still many issues to be resolved.

She added that the priority is to fight the coronavirus.

Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agreed on Tuesday (March 24) to reschedule the Games for the summer of 2021 at the latest.

(Production: Yasuteru Ueda, Hideto Sakai, Akiko Okamoto)