Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London's Excel Centre to become coronavirus hospital

London's Excel Centre to become coronavirus hospital

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
London's Excel Centre to become coronavirus hospital

London's Excel Centre to become coronavirus hospital

Britain will open a temporary hospital next week at the Excel exhibition centre in London that could eventually house thousands of beds for coronavirus patients.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk New emergency hospital to open next week in London&apos;s Excel Centre to cope with coronavirus crisis, government… https://t.co/vdRonPP7vq 12 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Coronavirus: Emergency hospital to be set up in London&apos;s ExCel Centre https://t.co/9MwiDsh7qR 16 hours ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Excel Centre in London&apos;s Docklands could be turned into giant field hospital in fight against coronavirus… https://t.co/Hvy1tEk2Bh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.