Delhi gurudwara offers quarantine, isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients

As India faces the coronavirus crisis, a Delhi based Gurudwara has offered its services to help patients who have been infected.

The Gurudwara in Delhi has offered to provide quarantine & isolation facilities to patients.

It has allotted 12 fully sanitized rooms with 24 hour services to patients.

Remember, a 21 day lockdown has been declared by the government in India to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the video for more details.

