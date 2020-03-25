How are countries in Latin America fighting coronavirus? now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published How are countries in Latin America fighting coronavirus? Across Latin America, countries are announcing new measures as the number of coronavirus infections keeps rising. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this host24.space How are countries in Latin America fighting coronavirus? https://t.co/KKalf5E71b https://t.co/f0EILHLTxu 1 minute ago LATFRAN @latfran_asso expresses its solidarity with Latin America-Caribbean, France 🇫🇷 and Europe 🇪🇺 while all, like 145 co… https://t.co/JErrVvrDSR 4 days ago Stigmabase | ORG Fighting Stigma : Africa, Latin America fragile targets for coronavirus spread: Africa, Latin America fragile targ… https://t.co/klzC6mJAFn 5 days ago BID IdeasQueCuentan Between 2002 and 2014, the #prison population doubled in 17 countries of #LatAm and the #Caribbean to 1.2 million.… https://t.co/1S0HpOFVEG 6 days ago