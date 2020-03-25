Global  

Detroit community leader dies from COVID-19

Detroit community leader dies from COVID-19
Detroit community leader dies from COVID-19
Tweets about this

MrsSP5

Lori Smith Metro Detroit community leader Marlowe Stoudamire dies from coronavirus (COVID-19) https://t.co/wEc6tI3wW6 via @local4news 2 minutes ago

SymaChowdhry

Syma Chowdhry RT @ali_hoxie: So sad to see such a staple in our community pass away. Prayers to his family, including his wife and children. @wxyzdetroit… 18 minutes ago

HoldsworthComm

Dr. Amanda Holdsworth, APR Boy, this sure hit home. Rest in peace and thank you for all you did. Sincere condolences to Marlowe’s family... 😢… https://t.co/lw85qT0SZJ 51 minutes ago

_BigJordan

Hamuel L. Jackson RT @FOX2News: Detroit community leader Marlowe Stoudamire dies from coronavirus https://t.co/Q0BzuPQRsw https://t.co/CRPemU1Lbc 1 hour ago

bighittinray

Imhotep RT @rolandsmartin: Detroit community leader Marlowe @StoudamireM dies from coronavirus https://t.co/5SCNdGRGtY 1 hour ago

ali_hoxie

Ali Hoxie So sad to see such a staple in our community pass away. Prayers to his family, including his wife and children.… https://t.co/umnLfGjFwC 2 hours ago

natsgirl12

Laurie RT @ECMcLaughlin: Oh this is just gutting. Blessings to his family. Rest in Power. https://t.co/lenIpGpvW8 3 hours ago

Dominica_Mora

D. Damali Edwards RT @lishaylewis: @soledadobrien @LoriSums Yes Soledad, Metro Detroit community leader Marlowe Stoudamire dies from coronavirus (COVID-19)… 3 hours ago

