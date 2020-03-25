Global  

PM under pressure to halt construction work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to stop non-essential construction work as the UK tackles the spread of coronavirus.

Work continued at this building site in central London on Wednesday morning, with one worker saying: “We have bills, we have family”.

Report by Chinnianl.

