Director Of The National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Disease Speaks Out About Media Reports Of Him And Trump

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reportedly disagreed with President Donald Trump.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the reports are “really unfortunate.” He said there are bigger things to worry about and said that “fundamentally at the core” they don’t have differences.

Fauci said: "When I made recommendations, he's taken them.

He's never countered or overridden me." In the past, Trump said he “absolutely” gets along with Fauci.

