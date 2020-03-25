Greta Thunberg Thinks She And Her Father Had Coronavirus

Greta Thunberg said she and her father isolated themselves in a borrowed apartment after traveling Central Europe.

The teen climate activist said she may have had COVID-19, experiencing some of the symptoms. According to the HuffPost, she reported feeling tired, shivers, a sore throat and a cough.

Thunberg said her father felt the same symptoms but more intense and with a fever.

After letting people know her experience, she encouraged everyone to follow the advice of experts and stay home.