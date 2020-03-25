Monks show off dance moves in car park

These monks entertained self-isolated students at a Christian college - by dancing in their car park.

Benedictine Anglican monks Dom Franis and Dom Bruce, both in their 70s, did their dance workout in the carpark of Sarum College.

They were spotted by one of the college's chefs who recorded the video.

Dom Franis appears first, followed by Dom Bruce in the shawl.

Prior Simon said: "Given the social distancing regulations, we haven't been able to go across to Salisbury Cathedral as usual for services.

"Dom Francis and Dom Bruce were missing the walk across the Close so they decided to do a bit of exercise in the car park." The monks are both neighbours to the college and also part of the Sarum College community, attending and sometimes leading worship at the college and stying for lunch after.

The monks' order was too small for their previous home at Elmore Abbey, so they sold that and bought the house next door to Sarum.

Following the UK lockdown Sarum College is now closed.