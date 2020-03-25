Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police Tell Sunbathers “It’s Not A Holiday” During Coronavirus Lockdown

Police Tell Sunbathers “It’s Not A Holiday” During Coronavirus Lockdown

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Police Tell Sunbathers “It’s Not A Holiday” During Coronavirus Lockdown

Police Tell Sunbathers “It’s Not A Holiday” During Coronavirus Lockdown

The Metropolitan Police have released footage showing them dispersing sunbathers in Shepherd’s Bush, London, days after prime minister Boris Johnson announced strict regulations against going outside in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite bans on public gatherings, footage has shown groups failing to follow the rules.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Paul97186149

Paul Police tell sunbathers: 'It's not a holiday' See people still do want they want. Good job to the police https://t.co/v0w6mNjOEz 1 minute ago

HodderSean

SEAN HODDER-ENTERTAINER-SINGER-PSYCHICMEDIUM Coronavirus: Police tell sunbathers defying lockdown in London: 'It's not a holiday' https://t.co/mlDiivG5MR Extra… https://t.co/uN3jR88h13 11 minutes ago

MichaelMeaney21

Michael Police tell sunbathers: 'It's not a holiday' https://t.co/rSww42nHTC 1 hour ago

mickalmond88

Michael Almond Police tell sunbathers: 'It's not a holiday' https://t.co/QfmeVovxNO 1 hour ago

dynamicthinking

dynamicthinking "It's not a holiday, it's a #lockdown," #MetPolice tell 'sunbathers' in #London. #StayHomeSaveLives #coronavirus https://t.co/w4D1YNnRdL 1 hour ago

Johnfbussey

John bussey Coronavirus: Police tell sunbathers defying lockdown in London: 'It's not a holiday' https://t.co/yqitR6CEdp 2 hours ago

abouyou50407065

abou yousef Police tell sunbathers: 'It's not a holiday' https://t.co/MMLYX5LxjK 2 hours ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Coronavirus: Police tell sunbathers defying lockdown in London: 'It's not a holiday' https://t.co/7gWovc4dbZ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.