Fashioning a Fashionable Face Mask

Occurred on March 23, 2020 / Sewell, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "My husband and friend were joking around with briefs as facemasks on facetime.

I got creative and ran and got an old bra and just cut it up and created my own maks.

I then realized that this could really work!

I took a couple of pictures and posted them.

Everyone loved it so I got my husband to use my phone to record me.

I couldn't share the video as it was too large, so I uploaded to YouTube to be able to share.

It was just a moment of being silly."

