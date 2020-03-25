Annual 2020 Stotesbury Cup Regatta In Philadelphia Cancelled now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published Officials say the regatta will be back in May 2021. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Annual 2020 Stotesbury Cup Regatta In Philadelphia Cancelled ON FRIDAY.NEW BACK OVER TO YOU.THANKS, LLARISA.TIME IS 6:20.ORGANIZERS FOR PHILADELPHIA'SSTOTESBERRY CUP REGATTA ARECANCELING THIS YEAR BECAUSE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.THE STOTESBERRY'S LARGEST HIGHSCHOOL ROWING REGATTA THE INWORLD DRAWING CLOSE TO 6,000STUDENT ATHLETES AND THOUSANDSOF SPECTATORS TO THESCHUYLKILL RIVER EVERY MAY.





