Lady Gaga planned secret Coachella set to promote now-postponed album 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published Lady Gaga planned secret Coachella set to promote now-postponed album Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her new album after the coronavirus pandemic scuppered plans to promote Chromatica with a secret set at California's Coachella festival. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this