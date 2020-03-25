Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Denver gun shop owner files lawsuit against the city to change 'non-essential' status of his store

Denver gun shop owner files lawsuit against the city to change 'non-essential' status of his store

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Denver gun shop owner files lawsuit against the city to change 'non-essential' status of his store

Denver gun shop owner files lawsuit against the city to change 'non-essential' status of his store

A Denver gun shop owner filed a lawsuit against the city to change the 'non-essential' status of his gun store, claiming the government is trying to restrict a citizen's right to bear arms with the stay-at-home order.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SlogicBeth

Beth Slogic RT @DenverChannel: "It’s people's right provided by the Constitution in the Second Amendment to be able to protect themselves and they are… 2 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News "It’s people's right provided by the Constitution in the Second Amendment to be able to protect themselves and they… https://t.co/JthC8gBjIk 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.