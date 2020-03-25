Piers Morgan Offers To Pay For All NHS Workers' Parking Fines During Coronavirus Pandemic



Tweets about this Sachin K Piers Morgan Offers To Pay For All NHS Workers' Parking Fines During Coronavirus Pandemic #uktv… https://t.co/Osv0ThbIzZ 5 hours ago jill harrison RT @HuffPostUK: Piers Morgan offers to pay for all NHS workers' parking fines during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/ArbzhDgrXv 8 hours ago jamie robertson Piers Morgan offers to pay for all NHS workers' parking fines during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/sbQM5BUoJ1 9 hours ago Lee is back RT @DaveLew16877738: Good on Piers and Katie for this, but the question is should nhs staff have to pay for parking at their place of work,… 15 hours ago Dave Lewis Good on Piers and Katie for this, but the question is should nhs staff have to pay for parking at their place of wo… https://t.co/4ZH5Hhqsad 23 hours ago Susan P. Vessicchio Piers Morgan offers to pay for all NHS workers' parking fines during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/f1ifwbtxrV 1 day ago stuart spurrell RT @DailyMirror: Piers Morgan offers to pay all NHS staff's parking fines during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/QYrQ1RmM8k https://t.co/kj… 1 day ago Ashlee RT @HuffPostUKEnt: Piers Morgan offers to pay for all NHS workers' parking fines during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/9Sz6wc6xas 1 day ago