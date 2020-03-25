stimulus package deal

To help jolt the struggling economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Days of marathon negotiations have resulted in a two- trillion-dollar proposal l3: new this morning white deal reached on stimulus proposal -- one of the most expensive and far- reaching measures in the history of congress.
While full details have yet to be released, the breakdown looks like this -- fs txt bullets:no deal reached on stimulus proposal -$250 billion direct payments to individuals, famili ... 250-billion dollars for direct payments to individuals and families... 350-billion dollars in small business loans... 250- billion in unemployment insurance benefits and 500-billion in loans for distressed