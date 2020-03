Buffalo photographer showcases beauty in isolation

EVERYDAY, WE'RHIGHLIGHTING THESPIRIT OF THE CITY OFGOOD NEIGHBORS--SHOWCASING HOWEVERYDAY PEOPLE--ARE DOINGEXTRAORDINARYTHINGS TO MAKE"RIGHT NOW" --JUST A LITTLE BITBETTER.IT'S PART OF OINITIATIVE CALLED"BUFFALO STRONG."AND ED DRANTCHEXPLAINS HOW ONEPHOTOGRAPHER ISCAPTURING THISSPIRIT THROUGH THELENS OF HER CAMERA.ED?WE USE PICTURES TOTELL A STORY--DOCUMENTING A TIMEIN OUR LIVES THATMADE US HAPPY--OR SOMETHING THATWE WANT TOREMEMBER FOREVER.AND THAT'S EXACTLYWHAT ONE "EASTAMHERSTPHOTOGRAPHER" ISDOING.JENNY SONDEL ISDOCUMENTING LIFE ASWE KNOW IT--AT THIS MOMENT--IN A SERIES CALLED"PROJECT STAY ATHOME."SO MANY PEOPLE ARESTRUGGLING INISOLATION--UNSURE OF THEFUTURE--LOOKING FOR A SENSEOF NORMALCY.JENNY WAS IN THATSAME SITUATION.SO SHE WENT TOSOMETHING SHELOVES:TAKING PICTURES.ONLY NOW, THEY'REOF PEOPLE ON THEIRPORCHES...BEHIND GLASSDOORS...SIX FEET AWAY...9.18.04 I SEE THE JOYTHEY'VE HAVING INTHEIR HOME ... ANDKIDS CONNECTINGWITH THEIR PARENTS,IN A WAY MAYBE THEYCOULDN'T BEFOREBECAUSE WE ARE SODRIVEN TO WORK ANDHUSTLE ANDSOMETIMES THEREISN'T TIME FOR THAT...9.18.189.20.48 I HOPE THATPEOPLE LOOK BACK,EVEN ON THEIRPHOTOS AND THINK OFTHE TIME THEY GOT TOSPEND TOGETHER.

I HOPE THEY LOOK BACK AT THE PHOTOS AND THINK WOW THAT'S REALLY COOL THAT I GOT THAT DOCUMENTED AND CAN'T WAIT TO SHOW MY KIDS. SONDEL SAYS, WE HAVE TO FIND THE SILVER LINING--AND FIND A WAY TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE--DESPITE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN US. SHE'S SNAPPING AROUND THE NORTHTOWNS