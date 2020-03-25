White House, Senate agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Global  

The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic .

