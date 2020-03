Senate Reaches Deal On COVID-19 Stimulus Bill now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:21s - Published The package includes a one-time cash payment for most working Americans. 0

BREAKING NEWS OVERNIGHT FINANCIAL HELP MAY BE COMING SOON FOR AMERICAN WORKERS. SENATE LEADERS AND WHITE HOUSE STRUCK A DEAL OVER HISTORIC $2 TRILLION STIMULUS PACKAGE. LAURA PODESTA HAS MORE ON THE VOTE PLANNED FOR LATE TODAY. REPORTER: AFTER DAYS OF BACK AND FORTH THE SENATE WILL VOTE ON A ROUGHLY 2 TRILLION-DOLLAR STIMULUS BILL, TODAY. AT LAST WE HAVE A DEAL. ON THE LARGEST RESCUE PACKAGE IN AMERICAN HISTORY. REPORTER: DEAL INCLUDES 500 BILLION IN LOANS FOR BIG BUSINESSES, NEARLY 400 BILLION IN GRANTS AND LOANS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES, AND A ONE TIME CASH PAYMENT FOR MOST WORKING AMERICANS. BY THAT EASTER THAT BEAUTIFUL EASTER DAY. REPORTER: AT THE WHITE HOUSE YESTERDAY PRESIDENT TRUMP SUGGESTED GETTING PEOPLE BACK TO WORK IN LESS THAN THREE WEEKS. OUR DECISION WILL BE BASED ON HARD FACTS AND DATA AS TO THE OPENING. REPORTER: ONE OF THE TOP MEDICAL EXPERTS ON THE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE SUGGESTED IT WAS A FLEXIBLE TIME LINE IN ONE WILL WANT TO TONE DOWN THINGS UNTIL WE SEE WHAT IS GOING ON IN A PLACE LIKE NEW YORK CITY. REPORTER: NEW YORK HAS BECOME AN EPICENTER IN THE OUTBREAK IN AMERICA WITH THE INFECTION RATE DOUBLING EVERY THREE DAYS. NEW YORK IS A CANARY IN THE COAL MINE. REPORTER: GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO WARNED OTHER STATES TO PREPARE FOR THE WORSE, INCENSED THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ISN'T DOING ENOUGH TO PROVIDE MEDICAL SUPPLIES. YOU PICK THE 26,000 PEOPLE WHO ARE GOING TO DIE. REPORTER: SPEAKING TO "FOX NEWS" THE PRESIDENT REPEATED HIS THEORY ON WHY KEEPING THE ECONOMY SHUT IS WORSE THEN THE CORONAVIRUS. YOU WILL HAVE SUICIDES, BY THE THOUSANDS. I DON'T THINK HE IS LISTENING TO THE SCIENCE. REPORTER: DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS SAY PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULD NOT RUSH AMERICANS BACK TO WORK. LAURA PODESTA FOR CBS NEWS. HERE'S WHAT EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW JUST HOW MUCH WILL YOU BE GETTING? WELL, STIMULUS BILL IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE WITHIN TIME DIRECT PAYMENTS OF THE 1200 OR LESS TO MOST ADULTS, YOU WILL GET AN ADDITIONAL $500 PER CHILD. AND THAT AMOUNT DECLINES GRADUALLY BEGINNING WITH THE INDIVIDUALS WHO MADE AT LEAST 75,000 OR MARRIED COUPLE WHO MAKE A COMBINED 150,000. INDIVIDUALS MAKING 99,000 OR





