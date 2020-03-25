Akshay to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:41s - Published Akshay to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? Akshay Kumar can't figure out why some people will not take the concept of lockdown seriously in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, as is apparent in a new video the Bollywood superstar has posted. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇮🇳Ravi Dhapola 3️⃣ RT @ZeeNews: #AkshayKumar to those who won't take #CoronavirusLockdown seriously: Have you lost it? https://t.co/I41Yj0ZFB0 1 hour ago UiTV Connect Akshay Kumar to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? Read More - https://t.co/fEN6E5ZElk… https://t.co/g5hfGBDdfN 2 hours ago The Statesman #AkshayKumar to those who won’t take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/QXWODeFLLE 3 hours ago DevFan Entertainment news - Akshay Kumar to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? https://t.co/IbGgdM1VP2 5 hours ago