Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Akshay to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it?

Akshay to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it?

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Akshay to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it?

Akshay to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it?

Akshay Kumar can't figure out why some people will not take the concept of lockdown seriously in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, as is apparent in a new video the Bollywood superstar has posted.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaviDhapola5

🇮🇳Ravi Dhapola 3️⃣ RT @ZeeNews: #AkshayKumar to those who won't take #CoronavirusLockdown seriously: Have you lost it? https://t.co/I41Yj0ZFB0 1 hour ago

UiTV_Connect

UiTV Connect Akshay Kumar to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? Read More - https://t.co/fEN6E5ZElk… https://t.co/g5hfGBDdfN 2 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #AkshayKumar to those who won’t take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/QXWODeFLLE 3 hours ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Entertainment news - Akshay Kumar to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it? https://t.co/IbGgdM1VP2 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.