Hand sanitiser dispensers completely empty on UK construction site during nationwide lockdown

One worker on this London construction site was unable to find hand sanitiser from at least three different dispensers today (March 25).

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an intensified nationwide lockdown on Monday (March 23) night.

Many constructions workers are not able to stay at home, despite not being essential workers.

The filmer described the sites as having "no care in the world for employees." Workers have expressed frustration online creating the trending topic "#ShutTheSites".