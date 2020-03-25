Indian officials halt train to track coronavirus suspect who refused to quarantine

Global  

Officials halted a train in India to track a man who had defied an order to quarantine himself.

The man, Akshay Kumar Singh, who lives in Russia, had been screened and stamped on his hand at the Delhi airport on arrival.

The stamp made with indelible ink had ordered him to quarantine himself for 14 days.

But defying the order the man was spotted travelling in B 2 coach of August Kranti Express, which runs between Delhi and Mumbai, on March 20.

He was trying to get back to his home in Surat.

A fellow passenger took a photo of Akshay and alerted railway officials, who halted the train at Mathura.

While they evacuated all passengers from coach, Akshay refused to go with them saying he had been tested negative in Russia.

But the doctors accompanying officials managed to take him to the district government hospital, where he was isolated.

The coach was disinfected and the train was permitted to leave after a delay if twp hours.

India is screening all international travellers for coronavirus and asking them to quarantine for 14 days.

The country has now halted all international and domestic flights.

