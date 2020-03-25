'It's one small way we can help,' Local neighborhoods take a creative approach to the Coronavirus

Way to staying indoors during the outbreak can cause "cabin fever."

Some are turning that "fever" into creativity.

Local neighborhoods are participating in "window walks."

It's a way to keep kids engaged beyond the classroom.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from our newsroom.

She explains how the community is getting creative during the quarantine.

Simple pictures like this... are putting a new twist on education.

In several neighborhoods you can find these..

In the windows of homes.

"window walks" were created by the community for kids stuck at home during the pandemic.

And each week ..

You'll find a new photo in windows.

They follow different themes.

Some themes are "silly faces"..

And others are "words of inspiration."

The purpose..

Is to get kids active and engaged while schools are closed.

I facetimed with "patricia mcintyre" who's one of the many joining in on the trend.

She says it's to remind kids what's important right now.

"if we can keep a focus on things that matter, on what's commonly held to be good we have a much better change individually of not being in dispair or being angry or giving up."

Coming up... why patricia got involved..

And why she says you should too.

Reporting live, jordan kudisch, news 10.