10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:32s - Published 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry I DEFINITELY RECOMMEND IT.SHOUT OUT TO ALANA.HAVEN'T SEEN HER IN A WHILE.LOVE YOU, ALANA.AGAIN, I CAN'T RULE OUT A STRAYSPRINKLE OR A LIGHT SHOWERDURING THE DAY.MOST OF THE ACT THE ACTIVITY ISGOING TO HOLD OFF 0.TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE 50s FORMOST OF THE COUNTY.60 DEGREES DOWNTOWN, IN FACT.30s IN OUR MOUNTAIN.WE'LL SEE THE STORM SYSTEM TOTHE NORTH OF US PASS THROUGH.NOT A LOT OF MOISTURE EXPECTEDWITH IT, AS I WAS MENTIONINGBEFORE.FOR THE COAST AND NEIGHBORHOODS,WE'RE LOOKING AT MAYBE A HALFINCH.MOST AREAS WILL SEE LESS THAN AQUARTER OF AN INCH.MOST OF IT, HOLDING IN.AFTER 7:00 OR 8:00, WE'LL SEETHAT RAIN BUILDING.MOST OF IT WILL BE LIGHT TOMODERATE.AND THEN, THERE WILL BE SNOW.TOMORROW LOOKS DRY.AS WE GET INTO TOMORROW NIGHT,ANOTHER ROUND OF COLDER AIRMOVES IN.THAT'S WHEN WE'LL SEE THE SNOW.IT COMES CRASHING IN UP TO ANINCH OF SNOW.FOR AREAS LIKE MOUNT LAGUNA TOPALOMAR, WE'RE GOING TO SEE UPTO FIVE INCHES.LOOKS LIKE WE'RE GOING TO BEDRYING OUT FOR A WHILE.50s ALONG OUR COAST.70s BY EARLY NEXT WEEK.INLAND NEIGHBORHOODS, ALSO INTHE 50s TOMORROW.WE'RE DROPPING INTO THE 50sTOMORROW AND THEN SOARING INTOTHE 70s.BY TUESDAY, WE COULD SEE 80s.MOUNTAIN AREAS IN THE 30





You Might Like

Tweets about this