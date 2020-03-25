Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for PMQs

Global  

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for what could be the last PMQs before Easter.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has tabled a motion for the House of Commons to rise on Wednesday until 21st April.

Report by Chinnianl.

