WRDCC COVID 19 (3-24-20)

More about the first case of coronavirus reported in st.

We begin our team coverage of the coronavirus this evening with prison officals at the western reception diagnostic and correctional center.

Last night they announced an inmate here in st.

Joseph had tested positive for covid-19.... kq2's madeline mcclain tells us what we found out today after hearing from the department of corrections.

Behind me is western reception diagnostic prison ...an inmate in his mid 50s was isolated in a negative airflow chamber since he got to the prison on march 4.officials do no know how he got the virus at this time.corrections say he was transferred from a cameron prison -- western missouri-- and did not have any contact with inmates there.the spokesperson for missouris dept of corrections says the man has been sick for a long for a long time with underlying conditions.he was transferred from cameron to the st.

Joseph prison and went right into isolationofficials say all corrections staff who interacted with him used personal protective equipment and were notified that he tested positive at a kansas city area hospital on march 23.a spokesperson with the department says a medical investigation as to how the inmate got the virus is underway.officials say at this time no one who the offender had contact with has reported coronavirus symptoms or positive tests.another inmate at western missouri -- that's the prison in cameron tested negative for covid-19 on march 14.reporting in st.

We also spoke with corrections officials about medical and personal protective equipment... nationwide there has been a shortage at hospitals of masks and gowns... the department spokeswoman says they have -- quote-- sufficient-- cleaning supplies and protective equipment.