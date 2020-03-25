Global  

The latest on the Magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Russia

The latest on the Magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Russia
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
Tweets about this

Tian_A1

Tian_A1 Earthquake #East of Kuril Islands, Russia Sea : Russia - https://t.co/65WLpWiTOK event Earthquake with magnitude of… https://t.co/YQEjV7Sc3F 4 minutes ago

tindianewstoday

The India News Today Russia: Amid Coronavirus 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Gossip | The India News… https://t.co/nOBuw1hMzg 4 hours ago

katscull

Katsumi RT @RobDeMelloKHON: #TsunamiWatch for #Hawaii due to 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Kuril Islands, first wave due at 10:42 p.m. https://t.co/b… 5 hours ago

Mohamme99478276

Mohammed Minhaj Ali RT @TheQuint: LIVE | A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kuril Islands today. Follow for updates: https://t.co/XQN77Cgjrh https://t.… 9 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kuril Islands today. Follow for updates: https://t.co/XQN77Cgjrh https://t.co/SAjuvLU9Q7 9 hours ago

RobDeMelloKHON

Rob DeMello #TsunamiWatch for #Hawaii due to 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Kuril Islands, first wave due at 10:42 p.m.… https://t.co/7l699Cihb0 9 hours ago

InboundPlanet

Inbound Planet Latest Earthquake Data - Volcano Discovery: Earthquakes - https://t.co/gerk74rT2G #earthquakes #worldwide NOTE: Add… https://t.co/yWHQePa6O4 18 hours ago

LuxuryTAmag

LuxuryTravelAdvisor On Sunday, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Croatia’s capital, Zagreb. According to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovi… https://t.co/wRegqRolxn 23 hours ago

