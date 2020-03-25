Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UPDATE: Gov. Sisolak tries to prevent 'drug hoarding' in new emergency regulation

UPDATE: Gov. Sisolak tries to prevent 'drug hoarding' in new emergency regulation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
UPDATE: Gov. Sisolak tries to prevent 'drug hoarding' in new emergency regulation

UPDATE: Gov. Sisolak tries to prevent 'drug hoarding' in new emergency regulation

Governor Steve Sisolak has signed emergency regulations for two specific drugs which have been used to treat malaria and other illnesses but also shown promise in some patients in the battle against COVID-19.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which also goes by the name brand Plaquenil, among others, are now restricted under the emergency declaration signed by Gov.

Sisolak, Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.