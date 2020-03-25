Joe Wicks 'in talks with Channel 4 over daily fitness show'

Fitness guru Joe Wicks is reportedly in talks with Channel 4 over a potential daily workout show after the early success of his new YouTube series.



Tweets about this Fit For Sport Joe Wicks 'in talks with Channel 4' for daily exercise show after YT success https://t.co/mpVj0KCzCK via @MetroUK 8 minutes ago Bright Light It's great that @thebodycoach is helping parents with #PEwithJoe morning livestreams. At this difficult time, by of… https://t.co/htfpmiXTgK 2 hours ago Google Hits Joe Wicks ‘in talks with Channel 4’ for daily exercise show after YT success https://t.co/4fqHsh1RT0 https://t.co/AFnnGmEn09 3 hours ago Google Hits Joe Wicks ‘in talks with Channel 4’ for daily exercise show after YT success https://t.co/ybKRYWojwF https://t.co/QPZouGG01g 3 hours ago TVZone NEW: Joe Wicks is in talks with Channel 4 to host a daily workout session, streamed live to the nation. #JoeWicksPE… https://t.co/WhayrwqEEZ 4 hours ago Joe RT @AndyBizarre: There’s no flies on the bosses at @Channel4... I’m told they’re in talks with the nation’s favourite PE teacher @thebodyco… 4 hours ago Metro Entertainment Joe Wicks could be about to reach even more people with his #BodyCoach workouts! https://t.co/ltljLVqG4B 4 hours ago The Scottish Sun Joe Wicks in talks with Channel 4 to host daily workout streamed to the nation https://t.co/fcO9HC5the https://t.co/G9bBRq5i16 6 hours ago