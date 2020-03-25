Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Juicing business now making more deliveries amid Coronavirus pandemic

Juicing business now making more deliveries amid Coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
Juicing business now making more deliveries amid Coronavirus pandemic

Juicing business now making more deliveries amid Coronavirus pandemic

Irene Rodriguez is the owner and creator of Irene&apos;s Dream, a cold-pressed juice, smoothie, and elixir delivery service in Southwest Florida.

She makes the colorful, flavorful, healthful creations herself.

She said amid the Coronavirus pandemic, she&apos;s seeing a boost in deliveries because people want to boost their immune systems.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

healthyfreshre1

healthyfreshrecipes Juicing business now making more deliveries, offering health tips amid Coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/58t9tNn199 https://t.co/619y2nTCfs 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.