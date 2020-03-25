Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

The city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China has been on lockdown since January 23 in order to slow the spread of the disease.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CheriMerrifield

Cheri Merrifield RT @ABC: NO SCHOOL? NO PROBLEM: These students in Farmingdale, New Jersey, aren’t letting class closures stop them coming together to pledg… 16 seconds ago

RhondaRrusse

Rhonda RT @NewDay: China has announced it will lift the lockdown on Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, on April 8, mark… 27 seconds ago

YC727USA

YankeeCowboy727 RT @Wyn1745: Wuhan reports No new cases of #COVID19 China announce to lift lockdown in most of #coronavirus -hit Hubei province. #Coronav… 1 minute ago

LiamTheDreamer

Liam The Dreamer RT @CBSNews: China will lift lockdown on Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, on April 8 https://t.co/Tjp2Dszoic https://t.co/Sa7a… 2 minutes ago

julissabisbal

Anibal RT @ABC: GROUNDED: Airport taxiways, maintenance hangars and even runways are being transformed into giant parking lots for idle aircraft a… 3 minutes ago

michaelcollins

michaelcollins RT @ABC: "You don't appreciate your breath until it's taken away." A woman documented her experience with coronavirus in the hospital for… 3 minutes ago

ABCNewsLive

ABC News Live QUESTION: "How effective and useful are homemade masks?" @DrJAshton: "Their effectiveness is unknown...It's probab… https://t.co/jyTXUEk3f4 4 minutes ago

BieBie_Ying

:♥: BieBie_Ying :♥: RT @GMA: BREAKING: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus after “displaying mild symptoms." @JamesAALongman has the details. https:/… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.