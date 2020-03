Local musician supporting small businesses

IN AMERICA LOSINGTHEIR JOBS OR GETTING THEIRHOURS CUT, ACCORDING TOTHE L-A TIMES.AND KERN COUNTY IS NO EXCEPTION.23ABC HAS DECIDED TO FEATURELOCAL BUSINESSES THATARE STILL DOING THEIR PART INTHE FACE OF A PANDEMIC... INTHIS NEW SERIES WE'RE CALLING'WE'RE OPEN'.TODAY -- WE INTRODUCE YOU TO AMUSICIAN IN BAKERSFIELDWHO IS DOING WHAT HE CAN TOSUPPORT THE BREWERYINDUSTRY.IT'S NO SECRET THAT SMALLBUSINESSES ARE HURTING RIGHTNOW."WE HAVE HOW TO REDUCE OURSTAFFING WHICH WAS VERYDIFFICULT." BUTTE TO -- "EVENBEFORE THE OUTBREAK OFCOVID19 IT'S NOT EASY BEING ASMALL BUSINESS."GREAT CHANGE BREWING - LOCATEDIN SOUTHWESTBAKERSFIELD - NORMALLY HAS NOPROBLEM FILLING THEIR TAPROOM...EVEN ON A WEEK NIGHT."IPAS, PALES, WE ALSO HAVE ANAWESOME AMERICAN AMBER,A RED."BUT THAT HASN'T BEEN THE CASELATELY.THEY'VE HAD TO MAKE QUITE A FEWADJUSTMENTS..."YOU'VE GOTTA GET CREATIVE."... TO BE ABLE TO KEEP THEIRDOORS OPEN."WE ARE ALSO DELIVERING RIGHTNOW SO THAT'S ALSO HELPFULFOR A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT DON'TWANT TO HAVE TO LEAVETHE HOUSE OR CAN'T LEAVE THEIRHOMES."THANKS - IN PART - TO THE HELPFROM THE STATE OF CALIFORNIAAND THE DEPARTMENT OF ALCOHOLICBEVERAGECONTROL.TAKE CG KIM BELMONT"SOME OF THE LAWS WITH THE ABCHAVE BEEN RELAXED SO THATPEOPLE CAN DO THIS DELIVERY ONEON ONE WHICH ISSOMETHING THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY ALOT MORE DIFFICULT."BUT ALSO, A BIG THANKS TO THECOMMUNITY."BAKERSFIELD NEVER REALLY HAD APROBLEM WITH THIS,SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSESHERE"EVAN MORGAN IS A LOCAL MUSICIAN,WHO ALSO HAPPENS TOWORK IN THE BREWERY BUSINESS."I'VE BEEN PLAYING MUSIC FORABOUT A DECADE NOW, INBAKERSFIELD."BUT WHEN ALL HIS GIGS GOTCANCELED - HE GOT AN IDEA.(NAT SOUND OF INSTAGRAM LIVE)HE DECIDED TO PUT ON A SHOW...THROUGH INSTRAGRAM LIVE.TAKE CG EVAN MORGAN"I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE WITH THEIDEA BECAUSE WHEN I TRIED TOLOG ON THAT NIGHT, IT WOULDN'TLET ME, I WAS 10 MIN LATEBECAUSE THERE WERE TOO MANYLIVESTREAMING AT THE MOMENT."HE ENCOURAGED HIS FOLLOWERS TOPICK UP AN ORDER FROM ANYLOCAL BREWERY IN TOWN, AND TUNEIN."I SAW PEOPLE SHARING THE POSTAND SHOWING THETO-GO BEERS THAT THEY WEREPICKING UP THAT DAY.""YOU KNOW I GOT SOME GREAT SWEETMESSAGES IN MY INBOXAFTER I WAS DONE, SAYING 'HEY IREALLY NEEDED THAT',AND 'THAT WAS GREAT IN THISTIME.'

AND THAT KIND OF THING."AND IT'S COMMUNITY REINFORCEMENTLIKE THIS... THATKEEPS KERN COUNTY BUSINESSESSTRONG."WE KNOW OUR NEIGHBORS AND WEKNOW OUR NEIGHBORS ARETHE ONES WHO OWN THESEBUSINESSES." "TO HAVE THAT KINDOF SUPPORT IS SO CRUCIAL AND WEARE SO THANKFUL FOR IT."GREAT CHANGE BREWING HAS BOTHDELIVERY AND PICK UPOPTIONS... YOU CAN FIND MOREABOUT HOURS AND PRICES ONTHEIR INSTAGRAM OR WEBSITE.AND AS FAR AS THE INSTAGRAM LIVECONCERTS... EVAN MORGANSAYS HE PLANS TO DO ANOTHER ONESOON - YOU CAN FOLLOW [email protected] IF YOU'REINTERESTED.LOCAL STORES ARE