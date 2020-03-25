Hotel Unveils Luxury Quarantine Package Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published Hotel Unveils Luxury Quarantine Package Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Swiss hotelier Le Bijou has unveiled a luxury quarantine package for those wanting to shelter from the coronavirus outbreak in style. 0

