Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

There is a chance of rain showers this afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Rain may turn over to a wintry mix to the north tonight into Thursday morning.

As of right now, any accumulation would be well into the Northwoods and maybe would be 1-3" there.

Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, but seasonable with afternoon readings in the mid-40s.

Sun & clouds are expected Friday with another system moving through over the weekend with rain and gusty winds.

At least it will be mild with temps in the upper-40s to around 50.