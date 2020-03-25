Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

There is a chance of rain showers this afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Rain may turn over to a wintry mix to the north tonight into Thursday morning.

As of right now, any accumulation would be well into the Northwoods and maybe would be 1-3" there.

Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, but seasonable with afternoon readings in the mid-40s.

Sun & clouds are expected Friday with another system moving through over the weekend with rain and gusty winds.

At least it will be mild with temps in the upper-40s to around 50.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iMaasai

Looremeta @EnigmaticMe_ She listened to Michael Fish's weather forecast. 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.