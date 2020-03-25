COVID-19 | After PM’s address, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s message for the country now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:56s - Published COVID-19 | After PM’s address, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s message for the country Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma urged fans to stay indoors amid COVID-19 lockdown. The couple urged people to follow government protocols and avoid going outdoors. . Their message came after PM Modi’s announcement on 24 March. PM Modi declared a pan-India lockdown for 21 days. Virat & Anushka concluded by saying, “Show unity, save lives and the country.” 0

