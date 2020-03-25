Global  

Medical activity at temporary coronavirus hospital in London

Medical professionals have started descending on London’s ExCel centre to help tackle coronavirus.

The building is being made into a temporary unit called the NHS Nightingale Hospital.

It will have two wards, each with capacity for 2,000 people.

Soldiers in fatigues were spotted at the exhibition centre’s loading bays on Wednesday morning, although it is understood the military’s involvement is limited at the moment.

It comes as the NEC in Birmingham says it “stands ready” amid expectations that more temporary field hospitals could be set up during the Covid-19 outbreak.

