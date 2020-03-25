Deal Is Struck on $2 Trillion
Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Members of both sides of the
aisle of the U.S. Senate announced
a deal with the White House in the
early morning hours on Wednesday.
Mitch McConnell, Senator, via 'USA Today' Chuck Schumer, Senator, via 'USA Today' Key features of what is being
described as a "war-time level of
investment" of the bill include: one-time payments of $1,200 for
every adult and $500 for every child, $367 billion to assist
small businesses, $500 billion towards loans
to assist major industries, $100 billion geared towards
the healthcare system,
including hospitals, an additional $50 billion geared
towards medical and testing equipment,
hospital construction,
coronavirus research and training, and an additional $600 a week
in unemployment benefits for
those who have lost jobs.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
stated "we're going to pass
this legislation later today." The Senate is scheduled
to convene at 12 p.m.
E.S.T.