Deal Is Struck on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Members of both sides of the aisle of the U.S. Senate announced a deal with the White House in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Mitch McConnell, Senator, via 'USA Today' Chuck Schumer, Senator, via 'USA Today' Key features of what is being described as a "war-time level of investment" of the bill include: one-time payments of $1,200 for every adult and $500 for every child, $367 billion to assist small businesses, $500 billion towards loans to assist major industries, $100 billion geared towards the healthcare system, including hospitals, an additional $50 billion geared towards medical and testing equipment, hospital construction, coronavirus research and training, and an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits for those who have lost jobs.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated "we're going to pass this legislation later today." The Senate is scheduled to convene at 12 p.m.

E.S.T.